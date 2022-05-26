What changes in GTA Online’s Vespucci Job Remix? Answered

Grand Theft Auto Online might not have as many brand collaborations as the likes of Fortnite, but it does have an awful lot of missions to take on. One of the most famous GTA Online activities is The Vespucci Job, an Adversary Mode run first introduced in 2018. Four years later, it’s getting a remix. Here’s what’s different in the new job.

As Rockstar Games tells it on its news wire, “the core concept of The Vespucci Job (Remix) remains unchanged from its predecessor.” The Runner is still passing through checkpoints while a team of Interceptors tries to stop them. However, the Runner was originally relegated to the Weeny Issi Classic, a small compact car. Now, they have the option of driving “classic sports cars, motorcycles, and customized muscle cars” through the same checkpoints. Meanwhile, the cops on the Interceptor team “give chase in police squad cars, armored muscle cars, and attack [helicopters].” In other words, it’s the same challenge as before, but you’ll carry it out with different vehicles. That will definitely give the job a different feel, as a remix should.

Change isn’t always easy, and some GTA Online players might want to stick with the original Vespucci Job. Rockstar is offering some incentives to try out the remix. Double GTA$ and RP will be awarded to anyone who plays the revamped mode over the next week.

Meanwhile, there are additional bonuses for other activities during the same time period. Double GTA$ and RP will also be given for completing Motorcycle Club challenges and Clubhouse Contracts. Biker supplies are also 50% off. On top of that, Motorcycle Club abilities are free through Wednesday, June 1. Finally, there’s double GTA$ and RP to earn through VIP/CEO work. Bodyguards and associates will earn double their salary too.

The most recent major addition to GTA Online was GTA+, a subscription service on current-gen consoles. We have a list of all the membership benefits for those interested.