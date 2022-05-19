What does DPS mean in gaming? DPS Explained

While not spoken in chat rooms usually, DPS is an optimal term to know if you want to improve your strategy in shooters like Call of Duty: Vanguard or RPGs like Diablo. Here’s a brief summary of this particular acronym, soldier.

DPS definition

DPS means “damage per second,” a term that is coined when you’re figuring out the best weapon for your character. In high-intensity situations like a firefight in Call of Duty: Vanguard, you’ll need to know how fast your weapon fires and if it’s optimal. A lower DPS means that bullets will fly slower than the competition. Meanwhile, a fast DPS can be effective in battle, especially with a close-ranged submachine gun that typically sprays bullets faster than an LMG.

However, a faster DPS could mean that the weapon can be less precise as a heavy amount of recoil is placed on the gun, so keep that in mind.

You can find this information by looking at the stats of each weapon in Call of Duty: Vanguard, for example. Press R2 (or RT on Xbox) to look at the damage points while in your loadout menu. It will give you other statistics like vehicle damage and recoil control as well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

DPS in RPGs

DPS can also apply to weapons in RPGs like Diablo or Path of Exile. Certain abilities like an area of effect attack will have differing DPS attributes. Causing poison on a foe in some games like this can cause an additional DPS increase as it saps away at an enemy’s health.

In an MMORPG, your DPS will depend on which class you choose and the weapon you have equipped. Healers and support class characters will not be able to provide as much “damage per second” as a fighter or warrior class, for example.

If you’re still new to gaming terminology, we also have AFK and RNG explained for you.