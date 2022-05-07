What does Error 0x87E107DF mean on Xbox and how to fix it?

Playing your Xbox on most days should be a smooth experience, but with such a heavy reliance on network capabilities, you can run into issues in areas where you might not expect. If you have tried running a game, you may get the error code 0x87E107DF to pop up. Here is what it means and how you can fix it.

What is Error 0x87E107DF on Xbox?

Error 0x87E107DF on Xbox means that your console is having issues finding the licensing that allows you to play a game. This can happen if you try to access a game you do not own, but if you own it, you can do certain things to get it to work.

How to fix Error 0x87E107DF on Xbox?

If you own the game you are trying to play, and it is not letting you access it, first try to restart your console. Hold down the power button on your console for 15 seconds until it fully shuts down. Wait about 30 seconds longer and turn it back on and try again.

If you own a physical copy of the game, make sure the disc is inserted and clean. If the disc is cracked or dirty, this could cause your console not to be able to read it and get the license to let you play.

Finally, check out the Xbox Server Status page if neither of the above options worked out. If there are any current outages, there will be notifications of recent updates and what parts of your console are having issues.