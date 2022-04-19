What does Green Fog mean in Sea of Thieves

You will find plenty of new things while sailing the world of Sea of Thieves and likely have some questions about various elements. Whether it is taking on a creature of the deep or running routes for an enclave, you should understand the different things you come across. If you have encountered a green fog while playing the game, here is what that means.

If you see green fog in your Sea of Thieves game, there are likely two reasons for it, and neither is really any cause for concern. The first reason you may see it is because you are in The Wilds territory of the map. This area has a few shipwrecks and is seen as a turbulent area to be sailing. It has a darker green tint to its fog, which is purely an aesthetic choice for the area.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Besides sailing in The Wilds, green fog can appear around areas that have to do with the Shrouded Islands Adventure. It is called the Fog of the Damned and indicates that that area is currently a part of a timed event in the Adventure. As of this writing, only the Golden Sands Outpost has had the entire area covered by the fog, but nothing bad will happen to you if you go and sail towards it. It is all just a part of Sea of Thieves’ lore and the story moving forward.