What does Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition include? – New modes, new Mercenaries characters, and more

Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition will be adding three batches of content to the original game, adding more replayability and even a new chapter in the Resident Evil storyline. Releasing on October 28, here’s what you can expect from this new expansion on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC (via Steam), and even Google Stadia.

What new content is available in Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition?

When October 28 rolls around, the Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition will arrive just in time for Halloween. The first addition is a completely new third-person angle that players can access throughout a whole playthrough of Resident Evil Village. For those who don’t like the new direction of first-person games in the series, they’ll be happy. “Many people asked for this, and were able to add it into the game,” said the game’s producer Tsuyoshi Kanda.

The second piece of content involves the Mercenaries mode. You’ll now be able to play as the badass Chris Redfield alongside the villainous Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. In the gameplay shown during the Capcom Showcase, we were able to see Redfield’s powerful fists wiping out a wave of zombies, Heisenberg summoning an arrow, and Dimitrescu bashing a foe’s head to the ground.

Lastly, is a whole new story called Shadows of Rose. It takes place 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village, where Ethan’s daughter Rose is looking for a cure to get rid of her strange powers. You’ll be entering inside the consciousness of the Megamycete, going through a haunted realm that tests Rose’s limits. Unlike the main game initially, Shadows of Rose will be entirely from a third-person angle.

“In the realm of consciousness, you won’t only face creatures, but the world itself seems to be attacking you,” said Capcom during its showcase.

If you already have Resident Evil Village, you’ll be able to purchase the Winters’ Expansion separately, which comes with all three pieces of DLC content.

How will Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition be bundled?

On October 28, the Winters’ Expansion will come bundled with the base game. The multiplayer game Resident Evil Re:Verse will also begin on the same day.