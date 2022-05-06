What does Resolve do in Rogue Legacy 2

Rogue Legacy 2 is the long-anticipated sequel to one of the best rogue-lite games. Developer Cellar Door Games has changed the art style while reinforcing many of the mechanics and gameplay of the previous entire. New elements are woven into every aspect of Rogue Legacy 2, and Resolve is key to success on your runs. This guide will break down Resolve and how to take advantage of it.

How Resolve Works

Resolve is a mechanic based on your confidence in a particular run. Resolve will determine your maximum HP and is affected by many factors.

It can be increased with manor upgrades and items. It is decreased by acquiring relics and wearing heavier armor. When Resolve drops below 100%, you will lose Max HP by an equivalent percentage. The max bonus Resolve is 125% based on your weight class.

Increasing Resolve

Resolve can be increased directly and indirectly in a handful of ways. The first method is pictured above, the Fashion Chambers. Resolve is affected by the weight of your gear, so raising the maximum will change the threshold that Resolve will kick in.

The manor also has several upgrades that modify Resolve. They are as follows.

Psychiatrist – Increases starting Resolve by 1% per rank.

– Increases starting Resolve by 1% per rank. Archaeology Camp – Relics cost less Resolve to equip. Minus 1% per rank.

These two upgrades alongside Fashion Chambers will allow a build capable of high Resolve and equip load. A focus on maintaining high Resolve is essential for getting through the late game bosses Rogue Legacy 2 has in store.