What does the Aqua Affinity enchantment do in Minecraft? Answered

One of the biggest reasons underwater levels are so unpopular in video games is because it slows everything down. You go from moving at a recognizable pace to being slowed down to a crawl and add in the issue with needing to find air to prevent yourself from drowning. While Minecraft still deals with these issues like every other game, you can do various things to negate the downsides of underwater gameplay. One of those is with the enchantment Aqua Affinity. Here is what it does.

What is the Aqua Affinity enchantment for in Minecraft?

Aqua Affinity is a helmet exclusive enchantment that will negate the slow down on mining blocks while underwater. Usually, when your character’s head goes under the water’s surface, you will see your mining potential slow down five times that of traditional mining on land. This causes problems if you are running low on air and makes the experience much more infuriating if you are in a water filled portion of a mine. Aqua Affinity will allow you to jump in, grab the blocks you want, and get out.

It is important to remember that Aqua Affinity does not affect the penalty to your mining speed while floating underwater, so be sure you get on the ocean floor before you begin digging. There are no additional levels for the enchantment outside of its primary level, so you cannot mine faster underwater than on land.

How to get the Aqua Affinity enchantment

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Getting the Aqua Affinity enchantment for your helmet in Minecraft is the same process as other enchantments. While there is a small chance you can find it in random Chests around the world or have it drop from enemies wearing one, you are much more likely to get it from finding or creating an Enchantment Book with Aqua Affinity attached.

Our recommended way to get Enchantment Books is through fishing with Luck of the Sea and Lure enchantments on your Fishing Rod. Outside of that, you can potentially create one at an Enchantment Table by paying Lapis Lazuli and experience points, although that method is not tried and true. When you have a helmet and Enchantment Book, take both items to an Anvil and combine them. It will cost you two experience levels to complete this.