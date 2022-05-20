What does the Multishot enchantment do in Minecraft and how to get it? Answered

When playing Minecraft, you will want to consider every enchantment you come across. Odds are that its boost will empower you in a desirable way to make surviving the blocky wilderness much easier to pull off. If you have come across the Multishot enchantment, here is what it will give you.

What does the Multishot enchantment do?

The Multishot enchantment is exclusive to only Crossbows in Minecraft and allows them to shoot three Arrows at once while expending only one at time. This allows you to triple your shot power and ammo in less time with less resources. If you are a ranged player who takes down hostile mobs from far away, this is a must for your Crossbow.

There are no additional levels to Multishot, so three is the maximum arrows per shot and the enchantment can not be combined with any item that has the Piercing enchantment equipped.

How to get the Multishot enchantment

Getting the Multishot enchantment on your Crossbow is the same as equipping any other enchantment. Our main recommended way is to acquire an Enchantment Book that holds it and combining it at an Anvil. You can fish one up from a water source block or create your own Enchantment Book from an Enchantment Table for experience and Lapis Lazuli. You may also get lucky and find dropped Crossbows with Multishot from Pillagers, but that is completely random and not guaranteed.

All of the above methods do not guarantee you a way to find the Multishot enchantment, so we recommend the fishing route because it will get you an influx of items and experience as you pull items in. We recommend getting a Fishing Rod with Luck of the Sea and Lure and spending some time grabbing as much as you can.