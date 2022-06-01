What does “Turo” mean in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s professors have been revealed, and depending on which version you choose, you’ll be helping out one or the other. Pokémon Scarlet owners will be under the direction of Professor Sada, while those who choose Violet will work for Professor Turo. If their names sound a bit different to you than those found in past Pokémon games, you’re not alone. Here’s the meaning behind Professor Turo’s name.

What does Turo mean?

For the first few Pokémon generations, professors were named after trees: Oak, Elm, Ivy, and Birch. Then we started getting shrubs (Professor Rowan) and flowers (Professor Magnolia) thrown into the mix too. Sada and Turo completely buck that trend. Turo’s name is part of the word “futuro,” the masculine form of “future” in Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian. Looking at his design, you can see why the name is a good fit. His suit is very fashion-forward, with a Tron-like light pattern across the chest. He looks futuristic indeed.

What about Professor Sada?

Conversely, Professor Sada represents the past. Her name is taken from “pasada,” a feminine word meaning “past” in Spanish and Portuguese (the Italian equivalent is just one letter different). Her design echoes this, with a cave woman-like outfit under her lab coat.

Image via The Pokemon Company

Professors Turo and Sada are just two of the many new additions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. We’ve also met Nemonia, the games’ rival. She’ll be battling you at various points during the story. Going back to the past and future themes, we’ve seen the new legendary Pokémon: Koraidon and Miraidon. These dragon-like Pokémon represent the two time periods in their designs. Koraidon has a frilled tire jutting from its chest, while Miraidon’s hips resemble a jet engine.

You’ll be able to choose Scarlet or Violent when the two versions launch on November 18. Both are Nintendo Switch exclusives.