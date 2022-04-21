What features are included with the State of Decay 2 Forever Communities update?

In State of Decay 2, forever communities are settlements in the game that you continually play with. Instead of finishing the story, you commit to continue surviving with what you have. Undead Labs have noticed how many longtime fans play this way and are working to implement new features to make it easier to enjoy. Here are all of the features in the Forever Communities update in State of Decay 2.

Legacy Pool information

Moving forward, when you look at the Legacy Pool, you can see all items, traits, and other abilities that each legacy character has. You can also search and filter through your legacy characters.

Five save slots

Up to this point, there have only been three save slots in State of Decay 2. Moving forward, an extra two have been added, so you can have one community for each map.

Legacy Recruits

To this point, legacy characters were only attainable at the beginning of a community’s life. With the Forever Communities update, you will be able to open up your radio and recruit or send characters to the legacy pool at anytime. Doing this will allow you to interchange characters and items between different saves whenever you want.

Supply Locker sorting

To this point, ranged weapons were the only things that were able to be sorted in the supply locker. After the update, all different kinds of items can be sorted.

Salvage most items in storage

Apart from items that are special to missions, you will be able to salvage any item that is in your supply locker. This includes backpacks, weapons, miscellaneous items, or facility mods.

Keep playing post-legacy

To play a forever community right now, you have to avoid killing the last Plague Heart or finishing the Legacy Missions to end the game. After the update, if you want to keep playing with a community, you can take that whole group to a new map without splintering them.

Claim any base with your community

When you take a community to a new map, you often would have to go to that map’s starter base. Now if you have all the resources, you can go to any base on the map as long as you can afford it.