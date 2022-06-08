What games are included in Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium? Answered
More than 30 more games are part of the collection.
The first Capcom Arcade Stadium collection packed in 32 games from the company’s coin-op days, and 2nd Stadium will do more of the same when it arrives later this month. It also includes 32 games, one of which will be available for free. Read on to learn what they are, when they’re coming, and what platforms they’re coming to.
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium games list
The full list of 32 titles is as follows:
- 1943 Kai
- Black Tiger
- Block Block
- Capcom Sports Club
- Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors
- Eco Fighters
- Gan Sumoku (GunSmoke)
- Hissatsu Buraiken (Avengers)
- Hyper Dyne Side Arms
- Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition
- Knights of the Round
- Last Duel
- Magic Sword
- Mega Man: The Power Battle
- Mega Man 2: The Power Fighters
- Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge
- Pnickies
- Rally 2011 LED Storm
- Saturday Night Slam Masters
- Savage Bees (Exed Exes)
- SonSon
- Street Fighter
- Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors’ Dreams
- Street Fighter Alpha 2
- Street Fighter Alpha 3
- Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- The King of Dragons
- The Speed Rumbler (Rush & Crash)
- Three Wonders
- Tiger Road
- Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium is technically a free-to-play game: you’ll be able to install the base version, which includes SonSon, at no cost. Filling out the collection is where Capcom will get you to open your wallet. The first collection sold its 32 games in various bundles, so the second collection will presumably do the same. Furthermore, Three Wonders will be included as a pre-order bonus for those who pre-purchase the Capcom Fighting Collection.
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium release date & platforms
The collection launches this month, on Friday, June 24. Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It’ll be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as well thanks to backward compatibility.