What games are included in Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium? Answered

The first Capcom Arcade Stadium collection packed in 32 games from the company’s coin-op days, and 2nd Stadium will do more of the same when it arrives later this month. It also includes 32 games, one of which will be available for free. Read on to learn what they are, when they’re coming, and what platforms they’re coming to.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium games list

The full list of 32 titles is as follows:

1943 Kai

Black Tiger

Block Block

Capcom Sports Club

Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors

Eco Fighters

Gan Sumoku (GunSmoke)

Hissatsu Buraiken (Avengers)

Hyper Dyne Side Arms

Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition

Knights of the Round

Last Duel

Magic Sword

Mega Man: The Power Battle

Mega Man 2: The Power Fighters

Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge

Pnickies

Rally 2011 LED Storm

Saturday Night Slam Masters

Savage Bees (Exed Exes)

SonSon

Street Fighter

Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors’ Dreams

Street Fighter Alpha 2

Street Fighter Alpha 3

Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

The King of Dragons

The Speed Rumbler (Rush & Crash)

Three Wonders

Tiger Road

Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium is technically a free-to-play game: you’ll be able to install the base version, which includes SonSon, at no cost. Filling out the collection is where Capcom will get you to open your wallet. The first collection sold its 32 games in various bundles, so the second collection will presumably do the same. Furthermore, Three Wonders will be included as a pre-order bonus for those who pre-purchase the Capcom Fighting Collection.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium release date & platforms

The collection launches this month, on Friday, June 24. Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It’ll be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as well thanks to backward compatibility.