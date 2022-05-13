After you’ve braved the horrors of Caria Manor and fought Loretta, you enter the area where you can start Ranni’s questline. After speaking to Ranni, you must go down and speak with her acquaintances. One of them is Seluvis, a rather peculiar man with an affinity for turning people into dolls. He asks you to visit him after interacting with him for the first time, so you go down to his tower only for him to give you a potion. This potion can be given to three NPCs; Nepheli, Gideon, and the Dung Eater. Say you give it to the Dung Eater. What happens next? Here is what happens if you give Seluvis’s Potion to the Dung Eater in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

First of all, the Dung Eater can be found in the sewers beneath Leyndell, Royal Capital. To reach this area, you will first need to find the well beneath the giant dragon statue in the city. The well can be found under the dragon statue’s wing. Once you find it, follow the path down to the Subterranean Shunting Ground. Here, you will be able to find the Dung Eater’s real body amidst the grotesque enemies of the underground.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Before you give the Dung Eater Seluvis’s Potion, it is best to complete his storyline and wait until he is tied to the chair at the end. You can also wait until you have given him all of the Seedbed Curses if you are trying to get the Mending Rune that he offers. To do this, you need to give him five Seedbed Curses. When you are ready, give the Dung Eater Seluvis’s Potion and it will knock him out. Just like with Nepheli, giving the potion to the Dung Eater will turn him into a puppet that Seluvis will add to his collection. A terrifying fate for some, but deserving of the Dung Eater. You can return to Seluvis later to purchase the Dung Eater Puppet summoning ashes. This summon is a very powerful ally that is worth obtaining if you are looking for strong summons.