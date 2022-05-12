What happens to Pokémon moves from Pokémon Legends: Arceus when transferred with Pokémon Home?

You can bring Pokémon you catch from Pokémon Legends: Arceus onto Pokémom Home. You can bring these Pokémon with you on other features, such as having them in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl or Pokémon Sword and Shield. Several of these Pokémon may not have been available when the games launched, and how they function will be slightly different than what you expect. Here’s what you need to know about Pokémon moves for Pokémon from Legends: Arceus when transferred to Pokémon Home.

What happens to Pokémon moves when transferred Pokémon Legends: Arceus

If you bring a Pokémon from Pokémon Legends: Arceus onto different games, they will have a different moveset. The attacks they can use in battle will vary from in Arceus because there are a handful of attacks and status effects that were not available in other games. To make it easier, if you bring a Pokémon from Legends: Arceus onto other games, it will have the same moveset as if you caught it from that game. For example, if you were to bring over a level 30 Eevee from Pokémon Legends: Arceus to Pokémon Sword and Shield, this Eevee will have a similar moveset to the one you would encounter from the Sword and Shield region.

You’ll want to keep this in mind whenever you bring a Pokémon over from Pokémon Home. If your Pokémon attempts to use a Pokémon move it traditionally could not use in other games, the game will say you cannot use it and suggest you try to forget this move. If you’d like to take a Pokémon caught from Pokémon Legends: Arceus and use it throughout your entire Pokémon journey in a different game, you’ll want to try bringing a lower-level version of it into the game.

You can easily track which Pokémon came from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, while in other games, it will be inside of a Strange Ball. The Strange Ball is a unique green and white Pokémon that is only available when transferring a Pokémon from Legends: Arceus onto Pokémon Home and then using them in other games.