You’ll want to take notice of how Pokémon movesets will work if you plan to bring Pokémon you catch into Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl from other Pokémon games. For example, a Pokémon’s attack will vary and change if you brought it over from Pokémon Sword and Shield and have it featured in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining pearl. Not every attack you use will be available, and the process can be confusing. Here’s what you need to know about what happens to Pokémon moves in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining pearl when transferred with Pokémon Home.

How Pokémon moves in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl from Pokémon Home work

The moves a Pokémon knows in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will vary and depend on the Pokémon you transfer over into this game. For example, if you bring a level 30 Eevee from Pokémon Legends: Arceus or Pokémon Sword and Shield, that Eevee will be as if you caught it from Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Therefore, its moveset will change to reflect it, so what you’d expect to see on a level 30 Eevee from Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will transfer over to this Eevee, even if it’s from a different game where it can use different attacks.

These moveset changes will happen to any Pokémon you bring over these outside games. If you transfer them over to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you may want to keep that in mind. If the Pokémon knows a unique move you want it to keep, you’re better off sending a different one over to this game to use during your playthrough.

Not every Pokémon you send to Pokémon Home will be available in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. For example, many of the Hisuian Pokémon forms you bring from Pokémon Legends: Arceus will likely not work because they were not available in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and the same goes for any newer Galar Pokémon from Pokémon Sword and Shield.