The moves won’t entirely line up when bringing Pokémon onto Pokémon Home and other games. There will be a handful of restrictions you want to know about before bringing a Pokémon onto your current playthrough, such as Pokémon Sword and Shield. Here’s what you need to know about what happens to Pokémon moves in Pokémon Sword and Shield when transferred with Pokémon Home.

What happens to Pokémon moves in Pokémon Sword and Shield

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there are multiple restrictions you want to know about before transferring a Pokémon onto these games. When it comes to Pokémon Sword and Shield, there are no restrictions for your Pokémon moves. If you can bring a Pokémon onto this game, their movesets will not change to alter the current gameplay. However, you may not be able to use the moves, and you’ll receive a notification that Pokémon could not use the move, and it’s suggested you have them forget the attack to use something else.

You won’t be able to bring every Pokémon over onto Pokémon Sword and Shield, which is the only restriction. For example, any Hisuian regional Pokémon won’t be available in Pokémon Sword and Shield because the assets were not created or supported in Sword and Shield. However, if you catch an Eevee or Pikachu in Legends: Arceus, you can freely bring it to Sword and Shield. These Pokémon have base forms and appearances in Sword and Shield, although they will appear in Strange Balls.

However, it will change if you bring a Pokémon from Sword and Shield to Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It won’t be able to use all of the moves it could use in Sword and Shield in these games. Even an Eevee from Sword and Shield will change if you bring it over to Legends: Arceus or Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, lining up with the base forms featured in these games.