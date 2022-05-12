You have the option to bring many of your favorite Pokémon with you when you bring them from one of your games and place them on Pokémon Home. They can follow you through future Pokémon adventures as more games release and more games become available. However, they might have a different moveset than their original game based on where they go. In this guide, we will cover what happens to Pokémon moves when transferring with Pokémon Home.

What happens to Pokémon moves

It’s important to note the answer changes depending on what game you’re placing the Pokémon. Their original game will also matter. In addition, you cannot bring a Pokémon into a game that did not appear in the game’s Poké Dex.

What happens to Pokémon moves in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

When you bring a Pokémon into Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl from Pokémon Home, their moveset will be different. The game will have it reflect a base Pokémon that would appear in that game. For example, if you bring a level 25 Eevee from Pokémon Legends: Arceus or Pokémon Sword and Shield to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the level 25 Eevee’s attacks will change to align more closely with a base one you’d find in Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl. In addition, if the Pokémon is from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, it will appear in a Strange Ball.

What happens to Pokémon moves in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There will be restrictions when bringing a Pokémon onto Pokémon Legends: Arceus, similar to Brilliant Diamond and Shining pearl. If you bring a Pokémon from Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl or Sword and Shield, it will feature a unique moveset that more closely aligns with a Pokémon you’d encounter in the Arceus wild. The same example from Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl applies. These Pokémon moves will be drastically different because Arceus uses a unique battle system compared to other Pokémon games.

What happens to Pokémon moves in Pokémon Sword and Shield

When you bring a Pokémon onto Pokémon Sword and Shield, so long as the Pokémon is available in the game, you won’t have any move restrictions. However, if Sword and Shield does not support the move, your Pokémon cannot use it in combat. You receive a notification detailing your Pokémon cannot use the attack, and it would be better if they forgot the move when you attempt to use the attack against an opponent in a battle.