What is Auspex in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong?

There comes a time and place when you will need to use all of your senses. Of course, when this happens, you will want all of your senses to be as strong as they can be. That is where Auspex comes in. This ability allows the vampire you control to enhance all five of their senses and become the ultimate sleuth. There is more to Auspex than meets the eye. With it, you can perform some pretty impressive feats. Here is everything you need to know about Auspex in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You will first learn about Auspex after draining your first victim. You walk into one of the alcoves in the bar to find a woman drained of some of her blood on the couch inside. Nearby is Journey’s scarf. It seems that she was here recently. Now you need to track her down, and only Auspex will help. You can activate this ability by pressing L1 if you are on Playstation, LB if you are on Xbox, L if you are on Switch, and 1 if you are using a keyboard and mouse. You will know when you are in Auspex because the edges of the screen will have a wavy pattern to them. Press the button again to exit Auspex.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

While is Auspex, you will be able to track other characters if there is something with their scent nearby. The first example of this is Journey’s scarf. You can use Auspex to track Journey’s scent. While tracking a scent, you will see different colored auras in the air that you can follow. During Auspex, you can also listen to what people are saying through walls. This comes in handy as well while tracking Journey to listen in on Galeb. That is only the tip of the iceberg. You can also use Auspex to find items that were hidden using supernatural powers and even reveal the past of certain objects. On top of all of it, you can use Auspex to sometimes trigger premonitions.