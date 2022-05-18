What is Celerity and how to use it in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Celerity is what you need when you are stuck in a tight spot. Perhaps a ledge is just a little out of reach and you can’t quite make the jump for it. Maybe you need to move a little quicker to the point where you are incapable of being seen by mortal eyes. Celerity can do this and more. Just like Obfuscate, you can use Celerity to your advantage to get around the world. But what exactly is Celerity and how do you go about using it in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong?

What is Celerity?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Like Obfuscate or Auspex, Celerity is one of the Disciplines that you can master throughout the game. This Discipline is able to be used by Emem and it is mainly used for getting around the world. The first ability you unlock in the Celerity tree is called Blink. This ability allows you to move extremely fast to the point where you can travel instantly from one point to another. The next ability, Fleetness, allows you to slow down the environment while you are using Celerity vision. The final ability, Out of Time, allows you to use Celerity options in dialogue to help you win confrontations.

How to use Celerity

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To use Celerity, you first need to enter Celerity vision. Like Auspex, Celerity vision allows you to view the world a little differently. You can activate Celerity vision using LT, 2, L2, or LZ depending on the console you are using. After this, you can activate the Blink ability by standing on a ledge with a blue symbol and pressing RT, Space bar, R2, or RZ to teleport to a nearby ledge with the same marker. The other abilities depend on the situation but are activated in the same way except for in dialogue where you can select the option to use the ability. Remember, the Hunger cost of the ability depends on the difficulty of the task you are attempting to perform.