What is Error 502 in Minecraft and how to fix it?

It is always disappointing when you go to play a game and are hit with an error code with no idea how to fix it. In Minecraft, you can come across a large variety of errors, and the game does not do much to explain what is happening. If you are playing the Java version or trying to access Minecraft Realms, in particular, you can come across the Runtime Error 502. Here is what that means and how you can fix it.

If you are getting a 502 error when trying to play Minecraft, that means that you are having problems connecting to the game’s servers. If your internet seems to be running fine with everything else, this is likely on the game’s side, and all you should have to do is wait for Mojang to get everything working properly again.

The first step we recommend is restarting your PC or console and internet router. Sometimes something as simple as that can get things working again without hardly any hassle. If that doesn’t work, we recommend looking at the Mojang Status Twitter page. If the service is currently down for maintenance or another problem is causing the outage, they will quickly update their players here.

If you want a more direct form of communication, you can submit a ticket to talk with Minecraft Support.