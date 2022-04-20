What is Error Code 500 in Minecraft and how to fix it?

Minecraft issues can range from a variety of sources, but all of them tend to be frustrating when you get them. In particular, Error Code 500 is connected to the crossplay and server functionality of Minecraft Realms. Here is what Error Code 500 means and how you can fix it.

Error Code 500 may appear when you are trying to join a private server in the Minecraft Realms portion of Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Typically, this means that you could not connect to the servers specifically focused on this area of the game. These allow you and your friends to subscribe to keep a server open at all times so invited players can access that world without the host needing to be on.

First, we recommend checking your internet connection and restarting your router if necessary. If that doesn’t work, you can also try restarting your PC or console and ensuring that your game has been fully updated to the latest version.

If none of the above have worked, you should check the Mojang Support Twitter page to see if they have said anything about the issue. If the servers are down currently due to maintenance or another problem, you will have to wait until things are working properly again.