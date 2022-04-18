What is FFXIV Heardle, and how to play it?

With the sensation that Wordle is taking over the world and people’s minds, many people are developing similar web-based games. One of these versions is where you have to guess the name of a song playing. One of the games that do this is called FFXIV Heardle, a Wordle-like game made for fans of the critically-acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy 14. As the name implies, all songs you’ll be guessing are from said game.

If you’ve tried your hand at Wordle, this game plays similarly. You have six tries to guess what the name of the song is. However, where this departs from that Wordle is that you aren’t given hints if your guess is close to your guess by highlighting the letters that it shares. Instead, you’re given more of the song with an incorrect guess. You can also press the skip button, which will cost you one of your guesses in exchange for the next snippet of the song. You can replay the parts of the song over and over again.

Another way this game departs from Wordle is that when you’re typing up your answer, you’re given a list of songs to choose from, unlike with Wordle, where you have to spell out the entire word. This is extremely helpful given that the game features many wonderful tracks and will save you time by not having you type out your entire answer.