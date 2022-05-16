What is Flux in Apex Legends Mobile and where to spend it

From Legend Tokens, Legend Pieces, to Syndicate Gold, there is certainly more currencies in Apex Legends Mobile than one can keep track of. The game can become even more complicated once players run into their first bit of Flux, a currency that ultimately goes unexplained. However, despite its unrecognizable name, Flux actually shares the same function as one type of item from the PC and console iteration of Apex Legends.

Flux in Apex Legends Mobile essentially serves as the game’s own version of Crafting Metals. Thus, you can only obtain it from opening packs or progressing through event and Battle Pass Tiers. Once you’ve gathered thousands of it, the currency can then be spent towards cosmetics from the Store’s Crafting tab. These cosmetics include Legend and weapon skins, Banners, Trackers, and Emotes. More importantly, all items listed underneath this tab can only be purchased with Flux — so it crucial to collect as much as you can.

This Crafting section of the store features numerous top-tier skins, such as Caustic’s Epic Green Toxic Gas and Lifeline’s vibrant Purple Metal. Though, you’ll certainly need to grind to earn them. Epic skins like these will cost 20,000 Flux each, while skins of lower rarities range anywhere from 2,000 to 5,000 Flux. Meanwhile, Banners, Trackers, and Emotes are much cheaper, with most running you a light 1,000 Flux.

These prices can certainly seem daunting at first as the Battle Pass and any ongoing events typically grant 20 to 50 Flux per Tier. In turn, we highly recommend players mainly chasing after Flux from opening packs. It may take purchasing a few packs to finally earn the currency, but when you do, expect to obtain anywhere from 50 to 200 Flux from them.

