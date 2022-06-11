What is included in the Ghost Legacy Pack in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 were revealed on June 8 and the announcement brought a lot of news within that announcement. As is tradition, there will be different versions that players can pre-order that come packed with a bunch of goodies and packs. For those that want to shell out $100 for the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2, here is everything that is going to be included as added bonuses.

Those who pre-order the Vault Edition will receive the Ghost Legacy Pack. This bonus will unlock certain cosmetics that can be applied in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone. You will be able to apply the cosmetics in Warzone with no extra charge due to the game being free-to-play. However, if you do not own a copy of Modern Warfare, you will need to purchase a copy before being able to use the Ghost Legacy Pack in it.

Image via Activision

The Ghost Legacy Pack will include 12 operators skins for Ghost. On top of that, the M4A1 will get 10 different weapon blueprints that can be applied to it.

Weapon Blueprints

Florin

Jumping Spider

K2

Kingly Splendor

Oscar Mike

Stem the Tide

Primis

The Breakup

White Noise

The Wages of Sin

Operator Skins

Azrael

Apparition

Classic Ghost

Dark Vision

Ghosted

Dreadwood

Jawbone

Last Breath

Reckoner

Mandible

UDT Ghost

Winter Theatre

Once the Vault Edition is purchased, the new cosmetics should instantly become unlocked for you to use in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. However, if you buy the game on Steam, The Ghost Legacy pack will not be available until a later date.