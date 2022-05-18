What is Obfuscate and how to use it in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

There are multiple Disciplines that you can take advantage of when exploring the world of Swansong. Sometimes you need a little extra help to find things in the world. When this is the case, Auspex comes in handy. This Discipline allows you to enhance your senses and see supernatural things in the world. It also lets you listen in on conversations. But what happens when Auspex isn’t enough? That is where the Obfuscate Discipline comes in. This is everything you need to know about Obfuscate and how to use it in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

What is Obfuscate?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Obfuscate allows you to use multiple abilities. The first that you will gain access to is called Mask of Stealth. This ability allows you to copy uniforms from officials so that you can sneak into areas. It also allows you to turn invisible to hide from people. The next ability in this Discipline is called Cloak of Concealment. This ability allows you to hide items and interfere with electronic equipment so that you can get past it while using Mask of Stealth. The final ability is called Doppelganger and it allows you to steal someone’s identity. If used correctly, the humans will never even know you were there.

How to use Obfuscate abilities

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To use Obfuscate abilities, you first need to interact with a person or item. When you walk up to people in uniform, it will give you the option to copy their uniform using the Space Bar, R1, RB, or R depending on what console you are using. You then need to go to a safe room and use the same button to change into the uniform. The same goes for copying someone’s identity and for interacting with objects. You do not need to do anything with electronic equipment because this acts as a passive ability. Remember to keep track of your Hunger since Obfuscate will increase your Hunger score by two with each use.