What is Resonant Element in Destiny 2?

After Destiny 2’s crafting release, multiple element currencies arrived in the game. You had to go out of your way to find these currencies to use them at the crafting bench, creating unique weapons ideal for your playstyle. There have been several changes to this system, and in Season of the Haunted, Resonant Element was released. Here’s what you need to know about the Resonant Element in Destiny 2.

What is Resonant Element?

When crafting first launched, Resonant Element was originally called Neutral Elements. Bungie removed all element currencies from the game but left Neutral Elements and now refers to it as Resonant Element. Previously, Neutral Element was a guaranteed drop from Deepsight Resonant weapons. You then had to bring it back to the crafting bench to use it in nearly any weapon you wanted to make. When you had a Deepsight Resonant weapon, you had to use it in combat and steadily level it up. When it was ready, you would extract the materials, removing a unique element, or you had the option for Neutral Element.

We’ll be updating this guide with more information as we dive into its debut in Season of the Haunted.