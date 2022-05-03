What is Rest Bonus in Lost Ark?

Lost Ark is an MMORPG with a lot of daily activities that you can participate in, but depending on how much time you put into the game, these activities can feel somewhat like chores. These include Chaos Dungeons, Guardian Raids, and Una’s Daily Tasks which give you rewards each day, but take some time to complete – especially if you have a sizable number of alt characters.

Fortunately, Smilegate RPG has come up with a way that allows you to take breaks or days off on the game, in the form of Rest Bonus. Rest Bonus is a bar that accumulates based on whether or not you skipped a Chaos Dungeon, Guardian Raid, or Una’s Daily Task for the day.

Each “run” or “task” for one of these dailies is worth 10 points each. For example, since you have two Chaos Dungeon runs, skipping your two runs for the days will earn you 20 Rest Bonus points.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In the example above, there are 30 accumulated Rest Bonus points that were obtained by skipping Una’s Daily Tasks. Anytime you decide to do a daily activity with Rest Bonus, you use up 20 Rest Bonus points and earn increased rewards from the activity. For example, by consuming 20 Rest Bonus points, you’ll earn double the Una’s Daily Task reward (if you get 25,000 Silver, instead you’ll receive 50,000 Silver.)

You can accumulate up to 100 Rest Bonus points. If you skip dailies after that, you won’t get any Rest Bonus and you will essentially waste a daily. This feature allows you to manage your time well, and it’s important to understand this mechanic as you play the game.

