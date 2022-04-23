What is the Amber Starlight used for in Elden Ring? Answered

Developer FromSoftware loves to incorporate secrets and hidden items across its titles. The Souls games and Bloodborne featured extensive hidden objects, and Elden Ring is no different. Amber Starlight is a hard-to-find essential item. Finding and using this item is key to one of the hidden side quests, and this guide will run it down for you.

Where to find Amber Starlight

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To find the Amber Starlight, make your way to Altus Junction. Head Northeast from the site of grace and into a ravine between two cliffs. You will find the Amber Starlight surrounded by a group of enemies.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you clear out this group of enemies, claim the Amber Starlight by the statue’s base. This is an essential item with only one use. It’s a part of a hidden sidequest from Preceptor Seluvis. These are the quest steps for the Ranni betrayal quest that requires this rare item.

Betraying Ranni Quest

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To begin this quest, you must have reached Ranni’s rise and have met her and Preceptor Seluvis.

Locating Seluvis’s hidden chambers in the ruins outside of Ranni’s Rise. Ask Seluvis about these hidden chambers.

Purchase all of Seluvis’s sorceries and puppets.

He will then tell you of his plot to betray Ranni.

He describes a plot to turn the gods into puppets. To do this he will need the Amber Starlight you obtained above.

you obtained above. You will receive the Scorpion charm after giving him the Amber Starlight.

Once you touch a site of grace and revisit him, he will give you a potion to betray Ranni with.

Using the potion will cause Ranni to get upset and kill you and Seluvis both.

Using Celestial Dew for absolution will allow Ranni to forgive you and you can continue her questline.

You can return to Seluvis and claim items off of his corpse.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This is everything you can do with Amber Starlight in Elden Ring. Find it, but be wary of following Preceptor Seluvis on his quest for betrayal.