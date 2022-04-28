What is the best Eevee evolution in Pokémon Go?

Eevee is a unique Pokémon because it has multiple evolutions that you can select, and they all appear in Pokémon Go. In addition, each Eevee evolution features different typing, stats, and movesets in Pokémon Go, giving you a lot to think about before evolving your Eevee. In this guide, we’re going to cover what the best Eevee evolution is in Pokémon Go.

The Eevee evolutions do vary in stats. Let’s share how those stats differ from each other.

Flareon PvP: Max CP – 3,029, attack – 206, defense – 153, stamina – 140 PvE: Max CP – 3,424, attack – 246, defense – 179, stamina – 163

Vaporeon PvP: Max CP – 3,114, attack – 173, defense – 139, stamina – 230 PvE: Max CP – 3,521, attack – 205, defense – 161, stamina – 277

Jolteon PvP: Max CP – 2,888, attack – 195, defense – 155, stamina – 140 PvE: Max CP – 3,265, attack – 232, defense – 182, stamina – 163

Espeon PvP: Max CP – 3,170, attack – 218, defense – 150, stamina – 140 PvE: Max CP – 3,583, attack – 261, defense – 175, stamina – 163

Umbreon PvP: Max CP – 2,137, attack – 111, defense – 201, stamina – 182 PvE: Max CP – 2,416, attack – 126, defense – 240, stamina – 216

Leafeon PvP: Max CP – 2,944, attack – 182, defense – 184, stamina – 140 PvE: Max CP – 3,328, attack – 216, defense – 219, stamina – 163

Glaceon PvP: Max CP – 3,126, attack – 199, defense – 173, stamina – 140 PvE: Max CP – 3,535, attack – 238, defense – 205, stamina – 163

Sylveon PvP: Max CP – 3,069, attack – 172, defense – 173, stamina – 182 PvE: Max CP – 3,470, attack – 203, defense – 205, stamina – 216



When you round out all of the stats, Espeon has the highest CP and the highest attack. Umbreon has the highest defense, and Vaporeon has the highest stamina.

When considering using Pokémon for PvP, each league and competition will be different. For the Great and Ultra Leagues, we recommend you pick Umbreon. It has the best defense of all the choices, making it an incredible tank. It also has access to several attacks, making it an ideal last Pokémon on your team. Sylveon has also earned a reputation in the Ultra League, but it still does not out push Umbreon as a better choice.

If you want to compete with any of the Eevee evolutions in the Master League, you’ll want to make sure you only use Sylveon. It shines brightest in this competition, outclassing the other options, but you’ll want to make sure you give it XL candy to get the most out of it. Sylveon is considered a budget Togekiss without the diverse moveset. Glaceon is also a good competitor in the Master League, capable of doing heavy damage to Yveltal, Togekiss, Dragonite, and Groudon. Still, it doesn’t have the same bulk, making it easier to defeat.

Overall, Syvelon is easily the best Eevee evolution at the highest level of competition. However, when battling in the Great and Ultra leagues, Umbreon takes the crown, making it a more flexible option, with Glaceon not too far behind as a reliable option, so long as you can deal with the weak Ice-type defenses.