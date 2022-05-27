What is the Bone Evolution in Vampire Survivors – How to upgrade

Vampire Survivors has a lot of weapon choices for you to choose from. All weapons have a specific starting character to go with them, and one of the earliest unlocks you will likely achieve is Mortaccio, a skeleton character that starts off with the Bone weapon. The bone is a powerful mid to late game weapon, but what is the Bone evolution? How do you upgrade it in Vampire Survivors? Read on to find out.

The Bone, much like some other weapon choices, does not currently have an upgrade option. Instead, a lot of the Bone’s power comes from its mechanics instead of the raw numbers or evolutionary path. The Bone ricochets off of enemies, bouncing between them repeatedly until a certain amount of enemies have been hit or a certain amount of time passes. In large groups when you’re surrounded, this becomes incredibly helpful in relieving pressure — especially with upgraded Amount PowerUps and Mortaccio’s passive, which grants +1 Amount every 20 levels.

In order to unlock Mortaccio, and by proxy, the Bone weapon, you’ll need to defeat 3000 Skeletons. This isn’t terribly difficult to do and can be done in a few early game runs. The maximum amount of Bones you can have launched from Mortaccio is nine, with three from leveling up the Bone weapon, three from Mortaccio’s passive (requires level 60,) two Duplicator levels, and the Amount PowerUp purchased.