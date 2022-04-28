What is the code in the Boss’ Office in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe?

While exploring the various routes and stories to take in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, you will need to listen to the Narrator as they direct you where to go, and you decide to follow them or not. When you reach the Boss’ Office, you will be hit with a small puzzle that is meant to waste your time. The only way forward is to input the correct code into the keypad behind the desk. Here is what the code is.

The correct code that opens the secret passage for you in the Boss’ Office is 2845. While there are no indications of the code in the room itself, the Narrator will say the code a couple of times if you listen to them while you look around. While the code is the only way to open the passage yourself, if you just sit around and wait without inputting anything, the Narrator will eventually get fed up and open it themselves.

While 2845 is the correct code, the Narrator does not let you immediately go if you enter it too early. Instead, they play some soothing music to settle you down before opening it up. After interacting with this room a few times, the Narrator will open the passage upon you entering so you don’t have to wait here constantly.