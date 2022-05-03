What is the Daily Focus playlist in Destiny 2? Answered

The Daily Focus playlist was primarily used in the Guardian Games 2021 competition in Destiny 2. For the Guardian Games 2022 competition, the Daily Focus playlist doesn’t appear to be available, even if you check it the same way. For Guardian Games 2022, there’s a stronger focus on Strikes as a primary way for players to interact with each other, but let’s go over the history of the Daily Focus playlist. Here’s what you need to know about the Daily Focus playlist in Destiny 2.

Previously, the only way to view the Daily Focus playlist was by investigating your Medallion Case. You’ll receive this by working your way through the Guardian Games quest, which you receive from Eva at the beginning of the Guardian Games competition. If you have not started this quest, make your way to the Tower, speak with Eva, and begin the competition.

After speaking with Eva, you’ll need to make your way through the quest until you receive the Medallion Case during task three. Now, you can find the Medallion Case in your quest tab. Whenever you hover over it, you can see how many items you have in each category and check your progress in the Guardian Games competition. You can see how many Laurels, Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum Medallions you carry.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Previously, at the bottom of the Medallion Case card, there would be an orange printout informing players of the daily focus. Now, for the Guardian Games 2022 competition, we only see ‘expires at the end of Guardian Games.’ We do not know if this will change after the first day of the Guardian Games 2022 competition, but it does not look like a Daily Focus playlist will be happening for this event.