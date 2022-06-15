What is the Dead by Daylight Twisted Masquerade? 6th Anniversary event explained

Behaviour Interactive holds a special in-game event every year on the anniversary of Dead by Daylight’s release. This year is the game’s 6th Anniversary, and to celebrate, players are invited to take part in the Twisted Masquerade. This guide explains what this event is and what you can earn by participating in it.

When is the start date of the Twisted Masquerade event?

Image via Behaviour Interactive

At the time of writing, Behaviour Interactive has confirmed the name of the event that players can participate in and nothing else. The event is the Twisted Masquerade and starts on June 16. With a name like this, it will likely focus on masks in some way, which ties in with the rarest outfit for the game’s latest Killer, The Dredge.

What do you do in Twisted Masquerade?

Image via Behaviour Interactive

As we mentioned, there are no confirmed details for the Twisted Masquerade event at the time of writing. However, a relatively reliable source of leaks for Dead by Daylight, @LeaksDbd on Twitter, did post something about the event in the past, which we can use to have a decent guess at the event’s contents.

In a video of the game’s 6th Anniversary opening screen, we can see a description of the Twisted Masquerade event. It tells players that the Mysterious Planner has left Invitations in each Trial that you need to collect as either a Killer or Survivor. When you exit the match, you’ll receive masquerade-themed rewards, which look to be masks and other cosmetics, for every Invitation you retrieve. In addition, generators and hooks have been decorated for the event, and there are new Survivor items to use in each Trial, as well as a new consumable in the Bloodweb, the Frightful Flan.

The new Survivor items appear to be masquerade-themed versions of the Toolbox, Med-Kit, and Flashlight, each of which is buffed for the event, making life very difficult for Killers. The Fightful Flan consumable grants a massive boost to Bloodpoints earned.

Finally, it looks like there are at least 13 Twisted Masquerade masks to earn. There may be more, but they’ve not been leaked yet. Details on these will almost certainly be shared closer to the launch time of the Twisted Masquerade.