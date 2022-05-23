What is the difference between Roster Friend vs. Friend in Lost Ark? Answered

Lost Ark is an incredibly social game, with guilds and friends required to tackle some of the hardest content in the game. You can directly add friends in this game, but you might notice you have some friends known as “Roster Friends” instead. If you have a bunch of Roster Friends and aren’t sure what they are, this guide will explain everything you need to know about these mysterious allies.

When you add your best buddy as a “Friend” in Lost Ark, you might not know if they have any alternate characters or not. Lost Ark, in fact, encourages all players to make a ton of alternate characters, as having more than one character allows you to speed up the progression of your main character greatly. When you add a character as a “Friend” in Lost Ark, this only makes you a friend of that individual character.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This means that you won’t have any of their alternate characters as friends in-game. It’s a hassle for you to add every single character individually, and it will also take up some of your friend slots. Lost Ark’s solution to this problem is “Roster Friends,” which allows you to friend an entire player’s roster (including every single character they play on.)

You should add close friends as “Roster Friends” if you know that they have a bunch of characters they play on. This makes it easier to coordinate activities such as Guardian Raids and Abyss Dungeons, so you don’t fill up your friends’ list with each individual character. If you want to add a friend who isn’t as invested in the game and has fewer alternate characters, then adding them as a “Friend” would work fine.

That’s all you need to know about the difference between Roster Friends and Friends in Lost Ark!