What is the Elden Ring speed run world record?

Elden Ring is usually a difficult game for many, but speedrunners have been able to make it bow down to their knees with completion times under 10 minutes. Here is the current world record for Elden Ring speed runs.

There are multiple ways to finish Elden Ring in the speed run community, but first, we’ll focus on the shortest time that allows for glitches. The French streamer seekerTV has been able to complete Elden Ring in just 5:58 under an unrestricted run. The strategy they use is the wrong warp, a cheat that lets you zip from one section of the open-world map to the next in an instant if performed properly.

However, if you’re more of a purist, the no wrong warp run world record is from Japanese streamer AltF4jp4 that has finished the game in 57:24. The next best time in this category is two minutes behind from SaltySev at 59:14.

The last main world record is the Any%, which lets players use the wrong warp run. RockCandy and HYP3RSOMNIAC were able to beat the game in 25:48 under version 1.02. They share the time.

As Elden Ring strategies continue to develop in the speedrunning community, these times will likely go down. However, regular updates by the developer FromSoftware may halt these attempts if the glitches are fixed. Maybe someone can attempt these speed runs with a Fisher-Price controller.