What is the end date of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Compared to most battle royales, it is hard to tell when each upcoming season of Fortnite will last. The game has been known to have seasons that last just under two months, while others stay active for more than 100 days. Fans will most likely want Chapter 3 Season 3 to stick around longer than most, considering it offers a handful of new locations and plenty of memorable Battle Pass cosmetics. To ensure you don’t miss out on the fun, here’s when the latest season will be calling it quits.

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 end?

Developer Epic Games has announced that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will officially be over on September 17. To many players’ surprise, this makes the season the fourth longest to date, coming in at a total of 104 days. Thus, its length should feel remarkably similar to Chapter 3 Season 1, considering the latest season is just one day shorter. This also means those already anticipating Season 4 should expect it land on or shortly after Sunday, September 18.

Once the season finally comes to an end, fans should prepare for its Battle Pass and Assemble Snap quests to disappear. So, players desiring the Darth Vader and Indiana Jones skins will only have a short window of time to collect them. Although it isn’t clear what may happen to the map once the season is over, we highly advise exploring the newer POIs, such as Rave Cave and Reality Falls, while they’re still around.