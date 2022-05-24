What is the end date of Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2’s next season is Season of the Haunted. It begins on May 24, right when Season of the Risen ends. In Season of the Haunted, you’ll be working together alongside other players, infiltrating a corrupted Leviathan as it attempts to connect with the Moon’s Pyramid. You will have to venture into the Leviathan and stop it from happening, battling against past nightmares, and cleansing them from the location. The start of this season will be full of content, but it will eventually end. Here’s what you need to know about the end date of Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2.

Season of the Haunted end date

The Season of the Haunted launch trailer confirms the end date will be August 23, giving you over 12 weeks to work through the content and unlock the mysteries of the Leviathan. Bungie has shared that Guardians will be operating on the Moon at Luna’s Ward, a mobile version of the H.E.L.M. It will be operating above the Moon as it leads multiple operations against Leviathan and deals with the threat.

As for the operations, they will have to do with Leviathan directly taking on the Nightmares unleashed by Calus. These Nightmares will lean into past rivals of the Guardian, old ghosts better to be forgotten. Guardians will need to become the Reaper to sever them, using a massive scythe to cut them off from the ship and uproot them from the connection coming from the Pyramid.

The start of the Season of the Haunted will feature a new Season Pass. You can choose to purchase it using 1,000 Silver, unlocking this Season’s exotic, the Trespasser, immediately and giving you access to multiple rewards. You will have until August 23 to complete all 100 levels and work your way through the weekly content in Season of the Haunted.