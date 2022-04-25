What is the exact release time for the Overwatch 2 PvP beta?

Those eagerly awaiting their time to jump into the Overwatch 2 PvP beta won’t have much longer to wait. The PvP beta kicks off on April 26, allowing players to try out the latest features coming to the new game. The exact time for this event might be unclear, though. Here’s what you need to know about the exact release time for the Overwatch 2 PvP beta.

You can expect to jump into the Overwatch 2 PvP beta sometime after 11 AM PT. However, this might not be true for everyone. First, you’ll want to make sure you submitted a request to access the beta. After that, the Overwatch team will be sending out emails to all participants in the beta on how to access the build. If you do not have these instructions in your email yet, you’ll need to wait to receive them before jumping into the game. These emails will be sent out at varying times throughout the day.

If you have yet to receive your Overwatch 2 PvP beta email, we recommend double-checking you’re using the correct email tied to your Battle.net profile and it is not in your spam folder.

It’s important to note there will be future Overwatch 2 PvP betas. If you did not receive an email for this beta preview, you could expect to see more of the future, especially for console players. The Overwatch 2 PvP beta starting on April 26 will end on May 17. None of your progress will carry over to the game’s final build.