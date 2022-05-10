What is the file size for the Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors update? Answered

Whenever there’s a new update for Apex Legends, your console or PC likely quivers from how much more data it has to put on its hard drive. While it’s not as outrageous as Call of Duty: Warzone’s updates, you may want to delete one or two games before installing the Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors update.

How much storage do you need for Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors?

The storage you’ll need for Apex Legends’ latest update will vary, depending on the console you use. Here’s what we were able to figure out. On PC, it will take up 34.9GB of your hard drive space. Meanwhile, on PS4, it’s 45.8GB and on PS5, it’s 38.2GB. Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S will likely have similar patch sizes to the PS4 and PS5 versions.

What does Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors include?

Image via Apex Legends YouTube

Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors includes an all-new character to play as called Newcastle, who wields a shield to battle. He looks similar to Robocop in a way. There are also changes to the map in Storm Point, a new ranked system, and of course a battle pass to go along with Season 13. There are legendary skins for characters like Fuse and Bloodhound, and epic sets for Pathfinder, Mad Maggie, and the new guy in town Newcastle. There are also reactive skins for the Spitfire LMG among other weapons.

The developer Respawn Entertainment has also added some balance updates too like a damage decrease to the Devotion.