What is the Lightning Ring Evolution in Vampire Survivors – How to upgrade

As with many of your weapon choices in Vampire Survivors, some choices have evolutionary paths. These “upgrades” often confer unique bonuses to the weapon or item in question — the Knife upgrades into a non-stop torrent of Knives, for example. Not all weapons or items have upgrade paths, but those that do are often very powerful indeed. One such item is the Lightning Ring, an item that summons lightning down on random foes on-screen. What is the lightning ring evolution? If you’re curious how to upgrade this powerful item, look no further.

The Lightning Ring can be evolved if you also acquire the Duplicator, an item most players will grab anyways due to how powerful additional Amounts are in Vampire Survivors. A max-rank Lightning Ring evolves into the Thunder Loop, which causes the Lightning Ring strikes to essentially “double”. This means that after the initial Lightning Ring strikes, an additional “strike” will occur shortly thereafter.

Thunder Loop is an extremely powerful item to create gaps in the neverending swarm of creatures headed your way, and can apply significant pressure to slower boss enemies that you’re kiting around the arena. Be warned, however — due to the unpredictable nature of where the lightning strikes occur, you may find yourself struggling with certain high-density waves. This can be mitigated somewhat by increasing your Amount, which in turn increases the number of total lightning strikes, but bad luck can still occur when you least expect it. Thunder Loop pairs well with Bone, which can create gaps in groups that get too close, La Borra and Vandalier, which create a dead zone in a wide radius around your character, and Mannajja, which creates a wide gap above and below your character — all of which create movement opportunities that can be further expanded with lucky Thunder Loop hits.