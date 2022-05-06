What is the Luck of the Sea enchantment in Minecraft and how to get it?

Fishing in Minecraft can be a long, drawn-out experience, especially if you are trying to get specific items. However, if you enchant your Fishing Rod, you can make the experience much more bearable with the Luck of the Sea enchantment. Here is how to get it and what it does.

What does Luck of the Sea do?

Luck of the Sea is an enchantment that can only be placed on a Fishing Rod and has three levels to it. Each level increases the odds of you fishing up more valuable items like enchantment books, saddles, and enchanted Fishing Rods or Bows. It does not affect how quickly you can pull up items. For that, you will need Lure. Combining both of these with Mending can give you the best fishing efficiency in the game with a rod that will never break.

How to get the Luck of the Sea enchantment?

To get the Luck of the Sea enchantment, you will either need to fish it up from a water source or purchase it from an Enchantment Table for experience levels and Lapis Lazuli. Once you have the Luck of the Sea Enchantment Book, just take it to an Anvil and combine it with a Fishing Rod.