What is the next season of Destiny 2 called?

Destiny 2 fans are always treated to a long leadup to the start of a new season. There are often exciting quests that push events forward to a climactic ending for the current season and open them up massively for a new conflict to define the next. This guide explains what the next season in Destiny 2 is called, so you can track all the information about it as soon as it’s available.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Season of the Haunted

The next season in Destiny 2 is called Season of the Haunted. This marks the 17th season in Destiny 2, which tells a story in which Zavala, Eris, Crow, and Caiatl are at the heart. There’s quite a lot going on in the trailer, from new Solar abilities for each of the Classes to a corrupted Leviathan hanging over the Moon. The new season starts on May 24 and runs to August 23.

The trailer was leaked ahead of the official reveal, but at this point, Destiny 2 dataminers are able to find most content and make decent guesses way ahead of time. But still, the name for this season, as well as all of the contents, have remained a mystery until this leak.

As you can see, the major focus of the trailer is the new Solar 3.0 abilities. These provide additional hammer charges to Titans, and a finger-clicking fire power for Warlocks that makes them look awesome. How useful these actions are in practice remains to be seen since new animations could make the Subclasses much slower and less powerful. Hunters, on the other hand, get another dagger ability to slash and dice their way through all foes.

The location players are heading to in Season of the Haunted is Calus’ Leviathan. It’s the home of a fantastic raid and many other activities, but now corruption grows there. It’s somehow connected to the Pyramid on the Moon, and it’s down to the Vanguard to prevent it from achieving its goal.