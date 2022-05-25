What is the Pokémon Christian Ruleset from CrungleBungles?

The fan-created Nuzlocke mode has taken the Pokémon community by storm, but a new ruleset has emerged on Twitter by CrungleBungles: the Christian Ruleset. Liked by almost 40,000 people on Twitter, it will likely catch on. But how do you play the new mode type? Here is how to play step-by-step.

The Pokémon Christian Ruleset. What is it?

CrungleBungles uploaded the Christian ruleset on their Twitter page through an image on May 23 and has been chronicling their walkthrough in a thread. It has since blown up on the social media website within a day. The Christian Ruleset seems to be a parody of the Bible’s 10 Commandments as it references no gambling and two Pokémon of the same gender can’t share the Daycare Center. These are the rules the creator has made for Pokémon Crystal, but they will likely be used in other games in the franchise:

Your Pokémon can’t evolve. Pokémon have to be Level 18 before they can breed and two Pokémon that enter the Daycare Center can’t be of the same gender. If you receive an egg, you’ll have to hatch it and raise the creature until its Level 18 before releasing it or putting it into the PC. Players may not use Psychic (Confusion), Dark (Beat Up), Ghost (Confuse Ray), or Dragon-type (Dragon Pulse) Pokemon/moves No snake Pokémon are allowed to be used like Arbok or Onix. Players may not use fossil Pokemon like Aerodactyl or Kabuto. You also can’t enter science labs unless it’s mandatory. You cannot gamble at the Game Corner. Narcotics like the Rare Candy and HP Up are not allowed. All legendary Pokémon must faint during your playthrough. You cannot spam healing items while in battle.

If this ruleset doesn’t sound like it’s for you, others have come up with more challenges to make Pokémon more nuanced. For example, you can have no Pokémon Centers being used in a playthrough and of course the Nuzlocke mode, which has you release Pokémon that faint as if they’ve died in battle.