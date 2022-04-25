Leading up to the upcoming Mega Evolution update to Pokémon Go, Niantic has released a Developer Diary breaking down the many changes coming to the mobile game. These changes include a cooldown timer for a Pokémon’s Mega Evolution, removing the requirement for Mega Candy to Mega Evolve a Pokémon, and making Mega Raids easier. Close to the end of a video, there’s a distinct Pokémon sound at the end. What is the Pokémon Cry in the Pokémon Go Mega Updates Developer Diary?

Based on what we can tell, this cry is that of a Mega Mewtwo X, with Niantic hinting at the arrival of legendary Mega Pokémon sometime in the future. You can hear the close to the end of the Developer Diary at 3:43. You can reference the sound here with that of a Mega Mewtwo X.

Although legendary Mega Raids were not included with the announcement of the new Mega systems, a new tier of raids has been hinted at by data miners, specifically the PokeMiners group. They’ve been sharing details for months about these changes, and in the last few weeks, the team has shared more information as they dove deeper into the backend of Pokémon Go. If this sound is that of a Mega Mewtwo X, we can expect the alternative version, Mega Mewtwo Y, will not be far behind, along with other Mega evolutions coming in the future.

The addition of a Mega Raid will likely happen following the Mega Update, which was not given a precise release date.