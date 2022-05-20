What is the Reap What You Solo box puzzle code in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

During Reap What You Solo, the third level of Episode VII – The Force Awakens in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you might find a box that can only be opened by entering the correct color code. The box contains a Minikit, so you’ll need to open it in order to unlock the Eravana (Micro) for collecting all five Minikits. Note that once you’ve unlocked the crate, you’ll still need a Bounty Hunter to blow open the ark inside it and get the Minikit, so you need to be playing on Free Play.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The locked box is in the room below the forcefield generator and turret (the one in which you can complete the Turret Takeover Challenge), and so is the code. To find the code, go to the southeast corner of the room (to the left of where you came in) and double-jump over the large crates. There you’ll find a box with three colored icons on it: a green triangle icon (“xesh” in the Star Wars alphabet), a purple backwards F icon (“dorn” in the Star Wars alphabet), then a yellow sideways A icon (“forn” in the Star Wars alphabet). So the Reap What You Solo box puzzle code is green “xesh”, purple “dorn”, yellow “forn”.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Go to the opposite side of the middle of the three large crates on the other side of the room and press the buttons on its side until they match the code: green “xesh”, purple “dorn”, yellow “forn”. When the crate opens, switch to a Bounty Hunter to blow open the ark and get the Minikit.