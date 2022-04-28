What is the release date for Catalyst Black? Answered

Catalyst Black is Super Evil Megacorp’s next-generation mobile battleground shooter that builds off the lessons the studio learned in 2014’s Vainglory that was made with accessibility in mind, says Super Evil Megacorp CEO Kristian Segerstrale. The game is set to feature and combine beautiful, large-scale, PvEvP gameplay with fluid combat and a deep loadout-based progression model.

The free-to-play title went into early access back in 2020, now the studio has announced Catalyst Black will launch on iOS and Android devices on May 25 with pre-registration open. The unique thing about the game is you don’t have to wait to get into a match in Catalyst Black, the developer designed it with drop-in, drop-out gameplay in mind, check out the trailer.

Players will be dropped above the could on the floating Welkin islands where they’ll battle for rich caches. It won’t be easy though as Catalyst Black players will have to find them first as they are scattered throughout the map. Before getting into the game, you can choose which role you want to play as which includes suiting up as a sniper, an assassin, or going on the defence as a protector.

Players will be able to customize their class even further by choosing between more than 30 different weapons, a dozen of abilities, and multiple additions to make it their own. The mobile shooter will feature many game modes including a traditional 5v5 match, a harvesting shard mode known as Hydra, and more. There is even a 24-player mode known as Eventide where teams battle over resources in a Fortress.