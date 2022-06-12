What is the release date for Fallout 76: The Pitt?

Fallout 76 is continuing to chug along on its content roadmap for 2022 and beyond, and we now have a release window for its expedition into The Pitt. Venturing beyond the borders of Appalachia that will have become familiar to regular players, this update will see them able to travel into the ruins of Pittsburgh, PA.

When does Fallout 76: The Pitt release?

We don’t yet have a firm release date for Fallout 76’s The Pitt Expedition, but a new trailer at the Xbox and Bethesda 2022 summer showcase revealed that it would be arriving some time in September 2022. Any more specific details than that are currently still locked away for now.

The update will mark the first time Fallout fans have been able to return to The Pitt since the Fallout 3 DLC pack released back in 2009. In the fiction of the Fallout universe, the city of Pittsburgh was transformed into a ravaged industrial wasteland, crawling with irradiated monsters and morally bankrupt slavers. Fallout 3’s Lone Wanderer found themselves braving oppressive environments and the constant threat of radiation to find a cure to a disease ravaging the lower classes of the once-great city.

The new Fallout 76 Expedition will set the player in the midst of a conflict between the Union and the Fanatics, the former a group of freedom fighters and the latter a faction of bloodthirsty raiders. It will see fans fighting to gain control of the Pitt for the Union, and will also introduce Stamps, a new in-game currency that can earn players brand new Expedition-themed rewards.

It will remain to be seen if this proves the shot in the arm that Fallout 76 needs. After a fairly disastrous launch and a lukewarm reception since, it’s possible the nostalgia factor of sending players back to the Pitt might give it a boost. On the other hand, the dark and distressing climate of post-apocalyptic Pennsylvania might not be exactly the kind of environment in which players will be looking to immerse themselves.