When is the release date for KOTOR 2 on Switch?

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 first released 18 years ago, and it’s come to a variety of platforms since then. December 2020 saw a mobile release for the beloved Star Wars RPG, and next up is Nintendo Switch. That version arrives in June.

Specifically, Knights of the Old Republic 2 will launch on Wednesday, June 8, according to the game page on the Switch eShop. It’ll cost you $15.00 USD / £11.29. For that price, you get not just the game as it originally released, but also a good amount of restored cut content, adding new dialogue, an extra mission, and a revamped ending.

A few years after the original 2002 release, a fan group released The Sith Lords Restored Content Modification, a large mod intended to “fix” KOTOR 2 after its rushed development cycle. Publisher Aspyr Media actually endorsed the mod, which is why it’s baked into this Switch version of the game — you can make it work on mobile, but this time it’s included. Part of the restored content includes a cut mission with HK-47, an assassin droid, party member, and fan-favorite companion.

KOTOR 2 is a sequel to Knights of the Old Republic of course, but it also serves as a standalone game. You can choose from one of three Jedi types and make big decisions about how individual missions and the overall story play out. These affect your crew too, leading to different fates for the aforementioned HK-47 and other party members. Originally, all these threads led to an ending that fans consider messy — the revamped ending in this version ought to play out more smoothly.

The first Knights of the Old Republic is getting a full-on remake, but we know very little about it at this stage. Aspyr is in charge of that, but reportedly there is no involvement from EA or BioWare, the original publisher and developer, respectively.