What is the release date for Minecraft Legends? Answered

Minecraft is a game that is never completely done developing. Mojang has been putting out content for the staple sandbox game for years now and it doesn’t look like they are going to stop anytime soon with the upcoming adventure, Minecraft Legends. When can players expect to dive into the blocky world of Minecraft for this story of a united overworld?

What is the release date for Minecraft Legends?

The only information we have on a release date is that it will be out sometime in 2023. The trailer, which was released as part of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase in June 2022, spoke of a world beset by evil on all sides, with a hero needed to unite the people against the gathering darkness.

Minecraft Legends is an action strategy game in which the paradise of the Overworld is being invaded by the monstrous piglins. The player is, as one might expect, the only one who can forge the alliances necessary to protect their home, engaging in strategic combat against the encroaching armies. The gameplay and combat look to be a new take on the usual Minecraft experience.

This spin-off of the Minecraft franchise is being developed by Blackbird Interactive and is due to be released in 2023 and will launch on Xbox consoles and PC. This isn’t the first spinoff that has come from the Minecraft brand, following on from Minecraft Dungeons which launched in 2020. Dungeons was a multiplayer game, while Legends appears to be focused on providing a single-player, story-focused experienced to fans of the series. It wasn’t confirmed here, but based on the co-operative nature of the entire franchise, we expect Minecraft Legends to offer co-op play as well.