What is the release date for Redfall?

At Xbox’s E3 2021 showcase, Redfall was announced as an Xbox exclusive title. A team of four work together to fight off Vampires and their small team of cultists. When the sun goes down, the vampires come out to play in Redfall. What is the release date for Bethesda’s upcoming Vampire adventure, Redfall?

Originally, Redfall was expected to drop sometime in summer 2022. However, Bethesda made an announcement on May 12, 2022, that both Redfall and Starfield, Bethesda’s sci-fi open-world RPG, will both be pushed back to release sometime in early 2023. The studio made the announcement on their official Twitter page.

An update on Redfall and Starfield. pic.twitter.com/pqDtx26Uu6 — Bethesda (@bethesda) May 12, 2022

More announcements for Redfall will be happening throughout 2022. Given the lead-up to the game coming out in the summer of 2022, we’ve had few details beyond what was initially shown during Xbox’s E3 2021 showcase. Hopefully, the team has more time to fine-tune and polish more of the game to offer further gameplay footage and demos leading up to the official release.

We don’t have too many details about Redfall. From what we can infer from the announcement trailer, our team of protagonists has supernatural powers that they’ll be using to fight against these vampires. The powers range from being able to teleport, perfect aim, and stealth. These powers might have something to do with the vampire’s presence. We also did not receive any confirmation if this would be a co-op title if there would be any multiplayer or the type of gameplay we’d see in Redfall.

At the end of the announcement, we get a panned-out shot of the city our protagonists are fighting in and catch a glimpse of the sun in the background. The sun looks almost blocked off by a dark portal, which might have been created by the vampires.

Redfall is being worked on Bethesda’s Arkane Austin studio, the team that brought you Dishonored, Prey, Wolfenstein, and Deathloop. It will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.