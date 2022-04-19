What is the release date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is an exciting expansion that adds a new race, class, and interesting ability that will throw even long-running veterans a new challenge to get their heads around. But no one can play it just yet. This guide explains the release date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, so you know exactly what date to prepare for.

When can you play World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

At the time of writing, Activision Blizzard has not confirmed a release date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The expansion was officially revealed on April 19, 2022, and while a cinematic trailer and many other details were revealed, there was no mention of a firm release date. Some fans speculate that the expansion will release in November 2022, but we’ve seen no evidence to back this up, and it’s likely based on the release schedule of past expansions.

Before a release date for this expansion is announced, Activision Blizzard said that there would be an alpha for fans to enjoy. Once again, there’s no release date for the alpha, but the company will outline the testing timeline for the expansion and announce it over the months leading up to the release date for the final version of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.